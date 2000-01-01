Schroder European Recovery Z Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.92%
- 3 Year sharpe0.58
- 3 Year alpha-2.84
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.94%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0007221889
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide capital growth by investing in equity and equity related securities of European companies, excluding the UK.