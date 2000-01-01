Schroder European Recovery Z Inc

Fund
  • Yield History3.02%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.58
  • 3 Year alpha-2.85
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.94%
  • SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B60BTP24

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth by investing in equity and equity related securities of European companies, excluding the UK.

