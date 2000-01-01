Schroder European Sm Cos Z Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.91%
- 3 Year sharpe0.57
- 3 Year alpha-4
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkEMIX Smlr European Coms Ex UK TR EUR
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.94%
- SectorEuropean Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B76V5M20
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide capital growth by investing in equity and equity related securities of small-sized European companies, excluding the UK. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity and equity related securities of small-sized European companies, excluding the UK. These are companies that, at the time of purchase, are similar in size to those comprising the bottom 30% by market capitalisation of the European equity market, excluding the UK. The Fund may also invest in European companies headquartered or quoted outside Europe which derive a significant proportion of their revenues or profits from Europe.