Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth by investing in equity and equity related securities of small-sized European companies, excluding the UK. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity and equity related securities of small-sized European companies, excluding the UK. These are companies that, at the time of purchase, are similar in size to those comprising the bottom 30% by market capitalisation of the European equity market, excluding the UK. The Fund may also invest in European companies headquartered or quoted outside Europe which derive a significant proportion of their revenues or profits from Europe.