Schroder European Sm Cos Z Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.91%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.57
  • 3 Year alpha-3.96
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkEMIX Smlr European Coms Ex UK TR EUR
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.94%
  • SectorEuropean Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B76V5P50

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth by investing in equity and equity related securities of small-sized European companies, excluding the UK. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity and equity related securities of small-sized European companies, excluding the UK. These are companies that, at the time of purchase, are similar in size to those comprising the bottom 30% by market capitalisation of the European equity market, excluding the UK. The Fund may also invest in European companies headquartered or quoted outside Europe which derive a significant proportion of their revenues or profits from Europe.

