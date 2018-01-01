Schroder European Sust Eq C Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income and capital growth in excess of the FTSE World Series Europe ex UK (Gross Total Return) index (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in equity and equity related securities of European companies, excluding the UK. The Fund is actively managed and invests at least 80% of its assets in a concentrated range of equity and equity related securities of European countries, excluding the UK. The Fund typically holds 30 to 50 companies.