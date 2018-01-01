Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

Schroder European Sust Eq Z Inc Hdg fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund

Right Arrow 1

Europe Excluding UK

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

Schroders

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B9DLYT99

Benchmark

FTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income and capital growth in excess of the FTSE World Series Europe ex UK (Gross Total Return) index (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in equity and equity related securities of European companies, excluding the UK. The Fund is actively managed and invests at least 80% of its assets in a concentrated range of equity and equity related securities of European countries, excluding the UK. The Fund typically holds 30 to 50 companies.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News