Schroder European Sust Eq Z Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
-
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
Distribution Type
income
Manager Group
Schroders
Domicile
United Kingdom
ISIN
GB00B7FHV230
Benchmark
FTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide income and capital growth in excess of the FTSE World Series Europe ex UK (Gross Total Return) index (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in equity and equity related securities of European companies, excluding the UK. The Fund is actively managed and invests at least 80% of its assets in a concentrated range of equity and equity related securities of European countries, excluding the UK. The Fund typically holds 30 to 50 companies.
