Schroder Gilt & Fxd Int Z Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History2.13%
- 3 Year sharpe0.59
- 3 Year alpha-0.24
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE Act UK Cnvt Gilts All Stocks TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.39%
- SectorUK Gilts
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BYTQ7F09
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide income and capital growth in excess of the FTSE Gilts All Stocks index (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in fixed and floating rate securities issued by governments worldwide. The Fund is actively managed and invests at least 95% of its assets in fixed and floating rate securities denominated in sterling (or in other currencies and hedged back into sterling) issued by governments, government agencies and supra-nationals worldwide. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in fixed and floating rate securities issued by the UK government.