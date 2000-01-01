Schroder Gilt & Fxd Int Z Acc GBP

  • Yield History2.13%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.59
  • 3 Year alpha-0.24
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE Act UK Cnvt Gilts All Stocks TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.39%
  • SectorUK Gilts
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BYTQ7F09

The Fund aims to provide income and capital growth in excess of the FTSE Gilts All Stocks index (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in fixed and floating rate securities issued by governments worldwide. The Fund is actively managed and invests at least 95% of its assets in fixed and floating rate securities denominated in sterling (or in other currencies and hedged back into sterling) issued by governments, government agencies and supra-nationals worldwide. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in fixed and floating rate securities issued by the UK government.

