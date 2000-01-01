Schroder Glbl Cities Real Estt Inc Z Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.10%
- 3 Year sharpe0.66
- 3 Year alpha-1.44
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE EPRA Nareit Dev Dividend+ TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.95%
- SectorProperty Other
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B53VQ629
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide income and capital growth in excess of inflation (as measured by the UK Consumer Price Index) plus 3% (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing globally in equity and equity related securities of real estate companies worldwide that offer regular dividend payments. This cannot be guaranteed and your capital is at risk.