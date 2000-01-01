Schroder Global Alpha Plus Z Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.91%
- 3 Year sharpe0.97
- 3 Year alpha-3.27
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI World NDR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.00%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3NXKY07
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide capital growth by investing in equity and equity related securities of companies worldwide. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity and equity related securities of companies worldwide. As the Fund is index-unconstrained it is managed without reference to an index. ‘Alpha' funds invest in companies in which the Investment Manager has a high conviction that the current share price does not reflect the future prospects for that business. The Fund typically holds 25 to 40 companies.