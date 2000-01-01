Schroder Global Alpha Plus Z Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.91%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.97
  • 3 Year alpha-3.27
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI World NDR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.00%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B3NXKY07

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth by investing in equity and equity related securities of companies worldwide. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity and equity related securities of companies worldwide. As the Fund is index-unconstrained it is managed without reference to an index. ‘Alpha' funds invest in companies in which the Investment Manager has a high conviction that the current share price does not reflect the future prospects for that business. The Fund typically holds 25 to 40 companies.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .