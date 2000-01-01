Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth by investing in equity and equity related securities of companies worldwide. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity and equity related securities of companies worldwide. As the Fund is index-unconstrained it is managed without reference to an index. ‘Alpha' funds invest in companies in which the Investment Manager has a high conviction that the current share price does not reflect the future prospects for that business. The Fund typically holds 25 to 40 companies.