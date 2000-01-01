Schroder Global Emerg Mkt Z Acc

  • Yield History1.55%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.82
  • 3 Year alpha1.91
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI EM NR USD
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.98%
  • SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B76V5Q67

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth in excess of the MSCI Emerging Markets (Net Total Return) index (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in equity and equity related securities of emerging market companies worldwide.

