Schroder Global Equity Z Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Global
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
income
Schroders
United Kingdom
GB00BD8RLD38
MSCI World NR GBP
Unit Trust
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide capital growth in excess of the MSCI World (Net Total Return) (GBP) index (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in equity and equity related securities of companies worldwide. The Fund is actively managed and invests at least 80% of its assets in equity or equity related securities of companies worldwide. The Investment Manager seeks to identify companies that it believes will deliver future earnings growth above the level expected by the market typically on a 3-5 year horizon (this is referred to as ‘a positive growth gap’).
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News