Schroder Global Equity Z Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Schroder Global Equity Z Inc fund

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

Schroders

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00BD8RLD38

Benchmark

MSCI World NR GBP

Legal Structure

Unit Trust

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth in excess of the MSCI World (Net Total Return) (GBP) index (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in equity and equity related securities of companies worldwide. The Fund is actively managed and invests at least 80% of its assets in equity or equity related securities of companies worldwide. The Investment Manager seeks to identify companies that it believes will deliver future earnings growth above the level expected by the market typically on a 3-5 year horizon (this is referred to as ‘a positive growth gap’).

Regulatory Documents

