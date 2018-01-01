Schroder Global Equity Z Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth in excess of the MSCI World (Net Total Return) (GBP) index (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in equity and equity related securities of companies worldwide. The Fund is actively managed and invests at least 80% of its assets in equity or equity related securities of companies worldwide. The Investment Manager seeks to identify companies that it believes will deliver future earnings growth above the level expected by the market typically on a 3-5 year horizon (this is referred to as ‘a positive growth gap’).