Schroder Global Healthcare Z Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.41%
- 3 Year sharpe0.99
- 3 Year alpha0.05
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI/Health Care GR EUR
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.92%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B76V7R15
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide capital growth by investing in equity and equity related securities of healthcare and medical related companies worldwide.The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity and equity related securities of companies worldwide, which are engaged in healthcare provision, medical services and related products.