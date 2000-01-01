Schroder Global Recovery Z Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History1.71%
- 3 Year sharpe0.63
- 3 Year alpha-3.75
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI World NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.96%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BYRJXL91
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide capital growth by investing in equity and equity related securities of companies worldwide which are considered to be undervalued relative to their long term earnings potential.