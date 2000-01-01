Schroder High Yield Opportunities Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History6.08%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.84
  • 3 Year alpha-3.92
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA £ High Yield
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.37%
  • Sector£ High Yield
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0009505693

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income and capital growth of between 4.5% and 6.5% per annum (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in fixed and floating rate securities worldwide. This cannot be guaranteed and your capital is at risk.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .