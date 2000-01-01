Schroder High Yield Opportunities Z Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History6.18%
- 3 Year sharpe1.04
- 3 Year alpha-2.89
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA £ High Yield
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.72%
- Sector£ High Yield
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B83RDY83
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide income and capital growth of between 4.5% and 6.5% per annum (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in fixed and floating rate securities worldwide. This cannot be guaranteed and your capital is at risk.