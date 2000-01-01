Schroder Income Fd Z Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.38%
- 3 Year sharpe0.56
- 3 Year alpha-0.52
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.91%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3PM1190
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide income and capital growth in excess of the FTSE All Share (Gross Total Return) index (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in equity and equity related securities of UK companies.The Fund is actively managed and invests at least 80% of its assets in a concentrated range of equity and equity related securities of UK companies.