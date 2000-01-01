Schroder Income Maximiser L GBP Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History8.58%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.56
  • 3 Year alpha-0.43
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.84%
  • SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BDD2F083

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income and capital growth by investing in equity and equity-related securities of UK companies. The Fund aims to deliver an income of 7% per year but this is not guaranteed and could change depending on market conditions.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .