Schroder Income Maximiser Z Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History8.10%
- 3 Year sharpe0.55
- 3 Year alpha-0.49
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.91%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B5B0KM51
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide income and capital growth by investing in equity and equity-related securities of UK companies. The Fund aims to deliver an income of 7% per year but this is not guaranteed and could change depending on market conditions.