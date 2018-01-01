Schroder Income Portfolio Z Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide an income of 3% to 5% per year and capital growth by investing in a diversified range of assets and markets worldwide with a target average annual volatility (a measure of how much the Fund's returns may vary over a year) over a rolling five year period of between 50% to 65% of that of global stock markets (represented by the MSCI All Country World index). The Fund is actively managed and invests its assets in collective investment schemes, closed ended investment schemes, real estate investment trusts and exchange traded funds which themselves invest worldwide in any of the following: equity or equity related securities; fixed income securities (including government bonds and corporate bonds); currencies; and alternative assets.