Schroder ISF Asian Cnvrt Bd C Acc GBP H
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.23
- 3 Year alpha-3.85
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkTReuters Asia ex-Japan Hedged CB TR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.09%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0451393879
Investment Strategy
The fund’s objective is to provide a return of capital growth primarily through investment in a portfolio of convertible securities and other similar transferable securities, such as convertible preference securities, exchangeable bonds or exchangeable medium term notes, issued by corporate issuers in Asia excluding Japan. The portfolio may also, to a limited extent, seek exposure to fixed and floating rate securities, equity securities and equity linked notes.