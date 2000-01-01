Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide capital growth and income by investing in equity and equity related securities of Asia Pacific companies. The fund is designed to participate in rising markets whilst aiming to mitigate losses in falling markets through the use of derivatives. The mitigation of losses cannot be guaranteed. The fund invests at least two-thirds of its assets in Asia Pacific equity and equity related securities. As the fund is index-unconstrained it is managed without reference to an index. The fund may invest directly in China B-Shares and China H-Shares and may invest up to 10% of its assets in China A-Shares through Stock Connect. The fund may also invest in money market instruments and hold cash. Under exceptional circumstances (e.g. market crash or major crisis), the fund may be invested temporarily up to 100% of its net asset value in liquid assets such as bank deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial paper and treasury bills for cash flow management.