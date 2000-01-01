Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide an absolute return of capital growth and income by investing in bonds and other fixed and floating rate securities issued by governments, government agencies, supra-national and corporate issuers in emerging markets. The fund invests at least two-thirds of its assets in bonds and currencies in emerging markets as well as holding cash. The bonds will be issued by governments, government agencies and companies. In aiming to deliver an absolute return, a substantial part of the fund may be held in cash which may include short term developed market government bonds. As the fund is index-unconstrained it is managed without reference to an index. The fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in sub-investment grade fixed and floating rate securities and unrated securities issued by corporate issuers in emerging markets. The fund may also invest in money market instruments and hold cash.