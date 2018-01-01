Interactive Investor
Schroder ISF Emerging Asia A Dis GBP AV fund price, performance, charts and research

Schroder ISF Emerging Asia A Dis GBP AV

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

Schroders

Domicile

Luxembourg

ISIN

LU0242608874

Benchmark

MSCI EM Asia NR USD

Legal Structure

SICAV

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth in excess of the MSCI Emerging Markets Asia (Net TR) index after fees have been deducted over a three to five year period by investing in equity and equity related securities of companies in the emerging markets in Asia. The Fund is actively managed and invests at least two-thirds of its assets in equity and equity related securities of companies in the emerging markets in Asia.

