Schroder ISF Emerging Europe A Dis GBPAV fund price, performance, charts and research

Schroder ISF Emerging Europe A Dis GBPAV

Fund

Specialist

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

Schroders

Domicile

Luxembourg

ISIN

LU0242609179

Benchmark

MSCI EM Europe 10/40 NR EUR

Legal Structure

SICAV

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth in excess of the MSCI Emerging Markets Europe 10/40 (Net TR) index after fees have been deducted over a three to five year period, by investing in equity and equity related securities of Central and Eastern European companies. The Fund is actively managed and invests at least two-thirds of its assets in equity and equity related securities of Central and Eastern European companies, including the markets of the former Soviet Union and the Mediterranean emerging markets. The Fund may also invest in equity and equity related securities of North African and Middle Eastern companies.

