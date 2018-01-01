Schroder ISF Emerging Europe A Dis GBPAV fund price, performance, charts and research

Schroder ISF Emerging Europe A Dis GBPAV
Fund
Specialist
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
income
Schroders
Luxembourg
LU0242609179
MSCI EM Europe 10/40 NR EUR
SICAV
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide capital growth in excess of the MSCI Emerging Markets Europe 10/40 (Net TR) index after fees have been deducted over a three to five year period, by investing in equity and equity related securities of Central and Eastern European companies. The Fund is actively managed and invests at least two-thirds of its assets in equity and equity related securities of Central and Eastern European companies, including the markets of the former Soviet Union and the Mediterranean emerging markets. The Fund may also invest in equity and equity related securities of North African and Middle Eastern companies.
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News