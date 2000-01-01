Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide capital growth by investing in equity and equity related securities of frontier markets companies. The fund invests at least two-thirds of its assets in equity and equity related securities of frontier markets companies. The fund typically holds 50-70 companies. The fund may invest in money market instruments and hold cash. Under exceptional circumstances (e.g. market crash or major crisis), the fund may be invested temporarily up to 100% of its net asset value in liquid assets such as bank deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial paper and treasury bills for cash flow management.