Schroder ISF Frntr Mkts Eq C Acc GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.31
  • 3 Year alpha-3.81
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI Frontier Markets NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.41%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0971766711

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide capital growth by investing in equity and equity related securities of frontier markets companies. The fund invests at least two-thirds of its assets in equity and equity related securities of frontier markets companies. The fund typically holds 50-70 companies. The fund may invest in money market instruments and hold cash. Under exceptional circumstances (e.g. market crash or major crisis), the fund may be invested temporarily up to 100% of its net asset value in liquid assets such as bank deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial paper and treasury bills for cash flow management.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .