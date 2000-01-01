Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide income by investing in equities or equity related securities of companies worldwide. At least two-thirds of the fund’s assets (excluding cash) will invest in equities or equity related securities worldwide, which are selected for their income and capital growth potential. To enhance the yield of the fund the investment manager selectively sells short dated call options over individual securities held by the fund, generating extra income by agreeing strike prices above which potential capital growth is sold. However, it is not the current intention of the investment manager to sell put and uncovered call options. The fund may invest directly in China B-Shares and China H-Shares and may invest up to 10% of its assets in China A-Shares through Stock Connect. The fund may invest (i) no more than 5% of its net asset value in China A-Shares via Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect and (ii) no more than 10% of its net asset value in China A-Shares via Stock Connect.