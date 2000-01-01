Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide capital growth and income by investing in inflation-linked fixed income securities. The fund invests at least two-thirds of its assets in inflation-linked fixed income securities with an investment grade or sub-investment grade credit rating issued by governments, government agencies, supra-nationals and companies worldwide. The fund is designed to match the general thematic of inflation and not the inflation of individual country. The fund may also invest in money market instruments and hold cash. Under exceptional circumstances (e.g. market crash or major crisis), the fund may be invested temporarily up to 100% of its net asset value in liquid assets such as bank deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial paper and treasury bills for cash flow management.