Schroder ISF Glbl Engy Tnstn C Acc GBP H
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.10%
- IA Sector-
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU2016065943
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide capital growth by investing in equity and equity related securities of companies worldwide that the manager believes are associated with the global transition towards lower-carbon sources of energy.