Schroder ISF Glbl Engy Tnstn E Acc GBP H

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.75%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU2016066248

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth by investing in equity and equity related securities of companies worldwide that the manager believes are associated with the global transition towards lower-carbon sources of energy.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .