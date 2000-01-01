Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide income and capital growth by investing in below investment grade fixed and floating rate securities issued worldwide. The fund invests at least two-thirds of its assets in fixed and floating rate securities that have a below investment grade credit rating (as measured by Standard & Poor’s or any equivalent grade of other credit rating agencies). The securities may be denominated in various currencies and issued by governments, government agencies, supra-nationals and companies worldwide. The fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in contingent convertible bonds. The fund may also invest in money market instruments and hold cash. Under exceptional circumstances (e.g. market crash or major crisis), the fund may be invested temporarily up to 100% of its net asset value in liquid assets such as bank deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial paper and treasury bills for cash flow management.