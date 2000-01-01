Investment Strategy

At least two-thirds of the Fund's assets (excluding cash) will invest in equity and equity related securities of companies worldwide that have suffered a severe set back in either share price or profitability, but where long term prospects are believed to be good. The Investment Manager will invest in a select portfolio of securities and will not be restricted by size or sector. The Fund may invest directly in China B-Shares and China H-Shares and may invest up to 10% of its assets in China A-Shares through Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect.