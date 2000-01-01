Schroder ISF Glbl Rcvy C Acc GBP Hdg

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.45
  • 3 Year alpha-7.14
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI World NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.10%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0956908742

Investment Strategy

At least two-thirds of the Fund's assets (excluding cash) will invest in equity and equity related securities of companies worldwide that have suffered a severe set back in either share price or profitability, but where long term prospects are believed to be good. The Investment Manager will invest in a select portfolio of securities and will not be restricted by size or sector. The Fund may invest directly in China B-Shares and China H-Shares and may invest up to 10% of its assets in China A-Shares through Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .