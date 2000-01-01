Schroder ISF Global Bond C Acc GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.34
  • 3 Year alpha-0.06
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkBBgBarc Global Aggregate TR EUR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.64%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1509907181

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide capital growth and income by investing in fixed and floating rate securities. The fund invests at least two-thirds of its assets in fixed and floating rate securities with an investment grade or sub-investment grade credit rating (as measured by Standard & Poor’s or any equivalent grade of other credit rating agencies) issued by governments, government agencies, supranationals and companies worldwide in various currencies.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .