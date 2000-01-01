Schroder ISF Global Bond C Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.34
- 3 Year alpha-0.06
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkBBgBarc Global Aggregate TR EUR
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.64%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU1509907181
Investment Strategy
The fund aims to provide capital growth and income by investing in fixed and floating rate securities. The fund invests at least two-thirds of its assets in fixed and floating rate securities with an investment grade or sub-investment grade credit rating (as measured by Standard & Poor’s or any equivalent grade of other credit rating agencies) issued by governments, government agencies, supranationals and companies worldwide in various currencies.