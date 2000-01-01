Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide capital growth by investing in equity and equity related securities of companies in the energy sector. The fund may invest at least two-thirds of its assets in a concentrated range of equities of companies in the energy sector. The fund typically holds fewer than 50 companies. As the fund is index-unconstrained it is managed without reference to an index. The fund may invest in money market instruments and hold cash. Under exceptional circumstances (e.g. market crash or major crisis), the fund may be invested temporarily up to 100% of its net asset value in liquid assets such as bank deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial paper and treasury bills for cash flow management.