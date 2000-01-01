Schroder ISF Strat Crdt C Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe1.28
- 3 Year alpha2.75
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark3 M Trsy Bill
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.79%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0995124079
Investment Strategy
The Fund will invest primarily in credit and credit related instruments and other fixed and floating rate securities issued by European companies. The Fund may also gain exposure to global credit markets as well as invest in cash and financial derivative instruments.