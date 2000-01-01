Schroder ISF Strat Crdt C Dis SV
Fund Info
- Yield History4.28%
- 3 Year sharpe1.28
- 3 Year alpha2.75
- Distribution Typeincome
- Benchmark3 M Trsy Bill
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.79%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0995123931
Investment Strategy
The Fund will invest primarily in credit and credit related instruments and other fixed and floating rate securities issued by European companies. The Fund may also gain exposure to global credit markets as well as invest in cash and financial derivative instruments.