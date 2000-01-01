Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide capital growth by investing in fixed and floating rate securities using an absolute return approach which means the fund seeks to provide a positive return over a 12-month period in all market conditions, but this cannot be guaranteed and your capital is at risk. The fund invests at least two-thirds of its assets in fixed and floating rate securities in various currencies issued by governments, government agencies, supra-nationals and companies worldwide. The fund follows an absolute return approach which means the fund seeks to provide a positive return over a 12-month period in all market conditions, but this cannot be guaranteed and your capital is at risk.