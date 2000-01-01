Schroder ISF Strategic Bd C Acc GBP Hdg

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.09
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkEUR Libor 3 month
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.83%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0223051235

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide capital growth by investing in fixed and floating rate securities using an absolute return approach which means the fund seeks to provide a positive return over a 12-month period in all market conditions, but this cannot be guaranteed and your capital is at risk. The fund invests at least two-thirds of its assets in fixed and floating rate securities in various currencies issued by governments, government agencies, supra-nationals and companies worldwide. The fund follows an absolute return approach which means the fund seeks to provide a positive return over a 12-month period in all market conditions, but this cannot be guaranteed and your capital is at risk.

