Schroder ISF Strategic Bd C Acc GBP Hdg
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.09
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkEUR Libor 3 month
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.83%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0223051235
Investment Strategy
The fund aims to provide capital growth by investing in fixed and floating rate securities using an absolute return approach which means the fund seeks to provide a positive return over a 12-month period in all market conditions, but this cannot be guaranteed and your capital is at risk. The fund invests at least two-thirds of its assets in fixed and floating rate securities in various currencies issued by governments, government agencies, supra-nationals and companies worldwide. The fund follows an absolute return approach which means the fund seeks to provide a positive return over a 12-month period in all market conditions, but this cannot be guaranteed and your capital is at risk.