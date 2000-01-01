Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide capital growth by investing in equity and equity related securities of UK companies. The fund invests at least two-thirds of its assets in equity and equity related securities of UK companies. The fund may also invest in money market instruments and hold cash. Under exceptional circumstances (e.g. market crash or major crisis), the fund may be invested temporarily up to 100% of its net asset value in liquid assets such as bank deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial paper and treasury bills for cash flow management.