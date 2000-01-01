Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide capital growth by investing in equity and equity related securities of small and mid-sized US companies. It may invest at least two-thirds of its assets in equity and equity related securities of small and mid-sized US companies. These are companies which, at the time of purchase, are considered to be in the bottom 40% by market capitalisation of the US equities market. It invests in a broad range of small and mid-sized US companies. The investment approach focuses on three types of US companies: companies that the investment manager believes demonstrate strong growth trends and improving levels of cash; companies which the investment manager believes generate dependable earnings and revenues; and companies that the investment manager believes are undergoing positive change that is not being recognised by the market. By doing so, the investment manager believes that we can reduce overall risk and improve returns for our investors over the medium to long term.