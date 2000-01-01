Schroder Managed Balanced Instl Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.19%
- 3 Year sharpe0.78
- 3 Year alpha-1.03
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Invest 40 - 85% Shares
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.59%
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0002900388
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide capital growth and income by investing in a diversified range of assets and markets worldwide. The Fund is actively managed and invests indirectly through collective investment schemes, exchange traded funds, real estate investment trusts or closed ended funds, in equity and equity related securities, fixed and floating rate securities or alternative assets worldwide.