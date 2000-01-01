Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve capital growth and income of inflation (as measured by the UK Consumer Price Index) plus 3.5% per annum (after fees have been deducted) over a five to seven year period by investing in a diversified range of assets and markets worldwide. This cannot be guaranteed and your capital is at risk.The Fund is actively managed and invests its assets directly, or indirectly through collective investment schemes, exchange traded funds, real estate investment trusts or closed ended funds, in equity and equity related securities, fixed and floating rate securities and alternative assets worldwide.