Schroder MM Diversity Balanced Z Acc

  • Yield History0.74%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.51
  • 3 Year alpha-1.2
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.33%
  • SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7K69S70

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth and income by investing in a diversified range of assets and markets worldwide. The Fund seeks to offer a balanced exposure to equities, fixed and floating rate securities and alternative assets.

