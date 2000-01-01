Schroder MM Diversity Balanced Z Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.75%
- 3 Year sharpe0.51
- 3 Year alpha-1.21
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.33%
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7HYNJ30
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide capital growth and income by investing in a diversified range of assets and markets worldwide. The Fund seeks to offer a balanced exposure to equities, fixed and floating rate securities and alternative assets.