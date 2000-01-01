Schroder MM Diversity Income Z Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.24%
- 3 Year sharpe0.57
- 3 Year alpha-0.48
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkUK CPI
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- OCF1.11%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B4K1MN77
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide capital growth in excess of the UK Consumer Price Index (after fees have been deducted) and income of 4% over a five to seven year period by investing in a diversified range of assets and markets worldwide. This cannot be guaranteed and your capital is at risk.