Schroder MM Diversity Z Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.63%
- 3 Year sharpe0.32
- 3 Year alpha-0.54
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkUK CPI
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.24%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B602JM21
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide capital growth in excess of the UK Consumer Price Index (after fees have been deducted) over a five to seven year period by investing in a diversified range of assets worldwide. There is no guarantee that this objective will be met and your capital is at risk.