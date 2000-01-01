Schroder MM UK Growth Z Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.10%
- 3 Year sharpe0.51
- 3 Year alpha-1.34
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.37%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupSchroders
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B5ZZ8006
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide capital growth in excess of the FTSE All Share (Gross Total Return) index (after fees have been deducted) over a five to seven year period by investing in equity and equity related securities of UK companies.