Schroder Monthly Income Z Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History5.52%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.75
  • 3 Year alpha0.44
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.88%
  • SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B66FVB83

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide monthly income equal to 5% per annum by investing in a diversified range of assets and markets worldwide. This cannot be guaranteed and your capital is at risk.

