Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth and income of 3 month GBP LIBOR (or an equivalent reference rate) plus 4% per annum (before fees have been deducted) over rolling three year periods by investing in a diversified range of assets and markets worldwide. The Fund also aims to target a volatility (a measure of how much the Fund's returns may vary) range of 4% - 8% over the same period. This cannot be guaranteed and your capital is at risk.