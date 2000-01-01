Schroder QEP Global Core Eq A Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.09%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.75
  • 3 Year alpha-1.8
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI World NR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.32%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B53G9Z70

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth and income in excess of MSCI World (Net Total Return) index (after fees have been deducted) over a three to five year period by investing in equity and equity related securities of companies worldwide.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .