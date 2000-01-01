Schroder Recovery Z Acc

  • Yield History3.39%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.48
  • 3 Year alpha-1.13
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • OCF0.91%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B3VVG600

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide capital growth by investing in equity and equity related securities of UK companies that have suffered a severe setback in either share price or profitability. The Fund is actively managed and invests at least 80% of its assets in equity and equity related securities of UK companies.

